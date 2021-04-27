close
Tue Apr 27, 2021
April 27, 2021

Ulema asked to help implement corona SOPs

National

April 27, 2021

NOWSHERA: A senior official on Monday asked the Ulema and elders to help in the administration in the implementation of the SOPs to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the district. District Khateeb Muhammad Hamid, tehsil Khateeb Mufti Abdullah Jan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan and others attended the meeting.

