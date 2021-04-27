close
Tue Apr 27, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2021

Four more die of Covid-19 in Swat

Our Correspondent
April 27, 2021

MINGORA: Four more patients died of Covid-19 in the Swat district on Monday.

The fatalities from the coronavirus reached 229 with new casualties in the district. Officials of Health Department said that 154 patients infected by Covid-19 were under treatment at the Saidu Teaching Hospital.

They said that four Covid-19 patients died while battling for life for the last several days at the hospital.

