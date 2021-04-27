Gandapur pays visit to Ramazan sasta bazaar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: KP Minister for Agriculture Faisal Ameen Gandapur on Monday paid a surprise visit to Ramzan Sasta bazaar and inspected various shops and stalls set up at Haq Nawaz Park.

The minister inquired about the availability of facilities to buyers and also interacted with people on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner Nawab Sameer Khan Laghari briefed the minister and said that as per direction and policy of the provincial government, the district administration was trying its level best to ensure maximum facilities to buyers in connection with the supply of flour, ghee, sugar and other commodities.