PIDE presents proposals for key changes in real estate, energy sectors

ISLAMABAD: The Planning Commission's research think tank the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) has recommended to the government to undertake key fundamental changes in real estate and energy sectors, including doing away with the mechanism of fixing DC rates of properties.

The PIDE recommended that the government should have buy-back provisions if the real estate plots were sold by declaring less than the market price. The PIDE recommends fixing POL prices on weekly basis keeping in view prices in the international market. The PIDE, in its Reform Agenda prepared by commission, stated that there is a need to encourage real estate agent associations in various cities and regions on a self-policing and licensing system. The agent association’s responsibilities and codes should be developed by these organizations. There is a need to abolish development by housing societies and cooperatives. Developing and building should be a business of bonded licensed builders. It seeks to develop a system of open transparent electronic titles to property, no paperwork, go for automation and digitization.