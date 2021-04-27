Rabbani for reactivating PSM’s oxygen plant on war footing

ISLAMABAD: Senate’s former chairman Raza Rabbani demanded the federal government for reactivating the oxygen plant of Pakistan Steel Mills which was shutdown in 2015 and to reinstate 40 engineers of the plant to make it functional.

“The majority of the 40 engineers and workers, working at the oxygen plant, were removed, they should be immediately reinstated so that the plant can be made functional within one week on war footing,” he said Monday while demanding to make the closed oxygen plant of Pakistan Steel Mills operational. He said the federal govt should immediately stop the privatisation of the Pakistan Steel Mills and retrenchment of its qualified employees. He said the govt has failed to procure vaccine for the common man. The third spike due to inept handling of the govt is now assuming disastrous proportions.