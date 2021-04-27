Registration of 40-plus citizens for vaccination begins today

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to begin registration of forty-plus citizens for COVID-19 vaccination from today (Tuesday).

The decision was taken at a meeting of the NCOC in the federal Capital Monday. Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar chaired the meeting. In a tweet, Asad Umar said it has also been decided to allow walk-in vaccination of all registered citizens of above 50 years of age. He said the citizens who are 40 years or older can register and encourage others to register. The government had created a portal through which people can get themselves registered for vaccination. As per estimates, around 1.8 million people in Pakistan have been vaccinated with Chinese vaccine. Meanwhile, another 70 persons died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 17,187. According to NCOC data, 50161 tests were conducted and out of them, 4825 were found positive, showing a positivity rate of 9.61 percent. Currently, there are 89,129 active COVID-19 cases in the country.