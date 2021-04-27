Indian hospitals choke, patients struggle at home

ISLAMABAD: As hospitals in Delhi and many other cities in India run out of beds, people have been forced to find ways to get treatment for sick patients at home. Many have turned to the black market, where prices of essential medicines, oxygen cylinders and concentrators have skyrocketed and questionable drugs are now proliferating. On Monday, the country reported another 319, 435 infections and 2,764 deaths, with roughly 117 Indians succumbing to the disease every hour — and experts say even those figures are likely an undercount. The new infections brought India’s total to more than 17.6 million, behind only the United States.

India has ordered its armed forces to help tackle surging new coronavirus infections. In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said oxygen would be released to hospitals from armed forces reserves and retired medical military personnel would join COVID-19 health facilities. Anshu Priya could not get a hospital bed in Delhi or its suburb of Noida for her father-in-law and as his condition continued to deteriorate. She spent most of Sunday looking for an oxygen cylinder but her search was futile. So she finally turned to the black market. She paid a hefty amount - 50,000 rupees ($670; £480) - to procure a cylinder that normally costs 6,000 rupees.

With her mother-in-law also struggling to breathe, Anshu knew she may not be able to find or afford another cylinder on the black market. This is a familiar story not just in Delhi but also in Noida, Lucknow, Allahabad, Indore and so many other cities.