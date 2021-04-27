349 coronavirus cases reported in Vehari district during 24 hours

BUREWALA: Some 349 coronavirus cases were reported in Vehari district during the last 24 hours. According to statistics, 169 COVID-19 patients are reported in Burewala, 93 in Vehari and 87 in Mailsi out of 29,471 people who have been tested for the virus. The reports of 1,922 people are being awaited and the virus has claimed 32 lives in the district so far. Meanwhile, Agriculture University Faisalabad (Burewala Campus) and Commerce College closed for 10 days in the wake of detection of 12 students who were infected.