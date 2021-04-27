Sindh Police book PTI leader for gambling

SUKKUR: The Qambar-Shahdadkot Police have registered an FIR against the PTI district information secretary for gambling.

Reports said the Qambar Police have booked the PTI information secretary, Saddam Gopang, in a case of gambling, while PTI Senator Saifullah Abro has contacted DIGP Larkana Nasir Aftab Pathan and drew his attention towards the case against a PTI local leader. The DIGP Larkana has assigned SP Headquarters Larkana Muhammad Kaleem to investigate the case and submit report within 12 hours. While talking to media persons, Senator Abro said the PPP-led Sindh government has been victimising the PTI workers by ustilising local police.