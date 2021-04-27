Sachal’s Urs celebrations cancelled due to coronavirus

SUKKUR: The district administration, Khairpur, has cancelled the two-day Urs celebrations of Sufi saint Hazrat Sachal Sarmast, which were scheduled from April 27 to April 29, at Dargah Sharif in Ranipur in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Reports said a meeting of Sachal Sarmast Memorial Committee was convened, in which the decision was taken that the two-day Urs celebrations should be cancelled due to the current wave of coronavirus in the country. Meanwhile, the Sindh Auqaf Department has already issued a notification to close all the shrines and dargahs for visitors as well as ordering to postpone all the upcoming Urs celebrations.