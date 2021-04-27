100 trailers of wheat disappeared on way to Karachi, says Jalal Mahmood Shah

SUKKUR: Chairman of Sindh United Party Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah has said the PTI government has given the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) to the PPP, while revealing that hundreds of trailers loaded with wheat mysteriously disappeared on their way to Karachi but there was no arrest yet.

Addressing a gathering on the 26th death anniversary of GM Syed in Sann, Jalal Mehmood Shah said the PPP has destabilised the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to get relief from the government for the party’s leadership. He said the people were confused because of free hand given to the PPP leadership, ministers and MPAs, who allegedly were involved in multi-billion corruption cases, saying governance looked bad due to sheer corruption of the PPP leadership and their parliamentarians throughout the province. Jalal Mehmood Shah said the prime example of corruption in Sindh was evident when the court ordered to stop SPSC officials to conduct exams and interviews and showed no confidence in the SPSC. He said jobs were given by the SPSC on political recommendations or for money and without paying money no one could get a job, while merit has been manipulated.

Jalal Mahmood Shah said wheat procurement season was started but the procurement centers have not yet been opened in Sindh, predicting that due to the current situation, the people of Sindh would suffer from atta crisis in future. He said there was billions of rupees corruption in the food department for the last 13 years. He revealed that hundreds of trailers of wheat disappeared on their way to Karachi but no one was arrested, adding that in comparison to other provinces, the price of Atta was high in Sindh. The SUP chairman said his party was a democratic party and has been struggling for the rights of people of Sindh. He said poverty has increased in Sindh, as poor could not afford three-time meals and other basic essentials.