16 children hurt as rocket hits Afghan govt compound

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: A rocket hit the provincial governor’s compound in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province on Monday during a religious ceremony, wounding at least 16 children, local officials said, blaming Taliban insurgents. Iqbal Sayeed, the governor of Kunar, said a Taliban rocket hit the compound’s hall as a holy Quran recitation competition was taking place. At least 16 children, three Afghan security force members and religious affairs officials were wounded.