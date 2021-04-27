16 children hurt as rocket hits Afghan govt compound

KABUL: A rocket hit the provincial governor’s compound in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province on Monday during a religious ceremony, wounding at least 16 children, local officials said, blaming Taliban insurgents. Iqbal Sayeed, the governor of Kunar, said a Taliban rocket hit the compound’s hall as a holy Quran recitation competition was taking place. At least 16 children, three Afghan security force members and religious affairs officials were wounded.