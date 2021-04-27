Prisoners may get 30-day pardon on Eid

LAHORE: A summary of the 30-day pardon for prisoners on the occasion of Eid has been sent to the federal cabinet.

A summary sent to the federal cabinet by the interior ministry has requested a 30-day pardon for the prisoners on the occasion of Eidul Fitr. The summary will be sent to the president after the approval of the federal cabinet.

According to the interior ministry, the concession will not be available for inmates of serious cases, including terrorism and murder. The interior ministry said 60-year-old women jailed for minor offences will be eligible for the waiver, but those convicted in corruption cases will not get this favour.