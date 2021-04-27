World Immunisation Week: Dr Faisal Sultan underlines significance of vaccination

Islamabad: The World Immunisation Week reminds us of our responsibility in taking action to bring the benefits of immunisation to all. I urge all parents to get their children vaccinated. When people ensure that their families and communities are protected with vaccines, we are all protected together.

The PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan expressed these views while addressing an event marking the opening of World Immunisation week, which is being commemorated this year with the theme “Vaccines bring us closer.” Every year, WIW is celebrated in the last week of April (24 to 30 April) to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against infectious diseases. Vaccines save millions of lives every year and are widely recognized as one of the world’s most successful and cost-effective health interventions.

WHO Representative Dr. Palitha Mahipala said, vaccinated children can attend school and reap the benefits of education, and their parents are able to participate in the workforce, putting communities on the path to economic prosperity. “We are very happy that the WHO-supported outreach vaccination reached to around 40% of Pakistani children despite the Covid-19 situation in 2020,” he said.

“During the World Immunisation Week, more than ever before, we commend the heroic efforts of frontline health workers, social mobilisers and community leaders for immunising and protecting children and women across Pakistan,” said UNICEF Representative Aida Girma. “As UNICEF reaches almost half of the world’s children with life-saving vaccines, we stand committed to continue our support to the national Expanded Programme for Immunisation (EPI) in an effort to fulfil every child’s right to immunisation, especially the most vulnerable and in hard-to-reach areas,” she added.

Immunising children with vaccines can avert up to 17% of childhood mortality in Pakistan and thus help contribute towards achieving SDG 3 on reducing child morbidity and mortality, said Dr. Rana Muhammad Safdar, Director General Health. He said, diseases with higher transmissibility like measles and polio pose a much higher risk to hit back strongly.

Associated morbidity and mortality from these can further intensify the burden on our health system. “This year’s theme urges greater engagement around immunisation globally to promote the role of vaccines in bringing people together, and improving the health and wellbeing of everyone, everywhere” said, Dr. Akram Shah, National Program Manager of EPI.

Essential or routine childhood immunisation is a set of inoculations, given from birth to the age of 15 months. Completing the schedule protects children from 11 diseases that are preventable through vaccines, such as tuberculosis, polio (OPV & IPV), measles, diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), tetanus, haemophilus influenza type B, hepatitis B, diarrhoea, pneumonia, and typhoid.

The entire course is provided for free by EPI with support from global and technical partners like Gavi, the Vaccines Alliance, WHO, and Unicef. The ceremony ended with EPI presenting mementos to best performing vaccinators and frontline from across the country.