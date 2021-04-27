Crackdown in twin cities: 127 SOP violators held, 180 shops sealed, heavy fine imposed

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi and Islamabad administrations are taking strict action against snooker clubs, transporters, bakeries, sweetshops, shopping plazas, marriage halls, restaurants, and other public places for not following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), registering FIRs sealing shopping malls and imposing big amount fines here on Monday.

The local administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have arrested 127 SOP violators, sealed 180 shops and imposed fine of Rs400000. A large number of vehicles were inspected and fines were imposed by District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) because the transporters, drivers and passengers not fully adopted the proper SOPs.

The district administration, Rawalpindi on the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt ® Anwar-ul-Haq has sealed 115 shops including a snooker club and arrested 73 SOP violators. The Islamabad administration has sealed 60 shops and 5 restaurants on SOP violations.

The Assistant Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Mehar Ghulam Abbas told ‘The News’ that they had raided bakeries, snooker clubs, shops, restaurants and different other open places where public was freely violating SOPs. “We have sealed a snooker club and arrested 73 SOP violators,” he claimed.

The District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Muhammad Rashid Ali said that nobody is observing social distancing in the local transport and the transporters are just concerned about earning money through accommodating maximum passengers. “We have impounded 13 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and imposed fines against SOP violators,” he claimed.

DC Anwar-ul Haq has appealed the citizens to follow SOPs and adopt all possible precautionary measures against coronavirus. “The crackdown against SOP violators will remain continued because we are following the directions of Punjab government,” he warned.

Meanwhile, all arrested people were released on bail here on Monday. Police have presented the arrested violators before different judicial magistrates where they got bails. The judicial magistrates have strictly advised them to follow proper SOPs.