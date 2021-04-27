PAL organises Seraiki ‘Hamdiya, Naatiya Mushaira’

Islamabad: An online ‘Seraiki Hamdiya’ and ‘Naatiya Mushaira’ was organised by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

The ‘Mushaira’ was presided over by Dr. Qazi Abid (Multan). Kausar Samreen (Multan) was chief guest, while Shakir Shujaabadi (Multan) was the guest of honor. PAL Chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk gave the introductory speech. Dr. Sadia Kamal was the moderator. Poets from all over the country recited ‘Hamdiya & Naatiya’ poetry in Seraiki.

PAL chairman, while giving the introductory speech, said that there is a tradition of prayer at the beginning of all the old stories and folk tales of Seraiki. Poets like Hazrat Sachal Sarmast, Hamal Khan Leghari have the features of modern ‘Naat’ in Seraiki literature.

The journey of Seraiki Naat continued in one form or another through Khair Shah Tunsui, Imam Din Hazarawi, Faiz Mashhadi and Faqir Muhammad Arif to Khalifa Yar Muhammad Multani, Ghulam Qadir Multani, Munshi Muhammad Bakhsh, Faiq Multani, Munshi Muhammad Ramzan. During this time, Seraiki poetess did not lag behind anyone.

The ‘Naatiya’ poetry of Jeevan Khatun is the best example in this regard. ‘Kafian’ written in memory and praise of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) by Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid are also a part of ‘Seraiki Naatiya’ literature.

Apart from Maulana Noor Ahmad Faridabadi, the poetry of Muhammad Yar Bulbul Faridi marks a golden age in ‘Seraiki Naat’ writing. Similarly, Muhammad Ramazan Talib, Muhammad Mustafa and Mian Mushtaq wrote unparalleled ‘Naats’.

PAL Chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that that in the 19th century, Khawaja Ghulam Farid conveyed to the people the universal message in the Seraiki language, such as the oneness of God and following the Holy Prophet (PBUH), through his poetry.

His poetry teaches love, peace and tolerance. This tradition of the Seraiki language was further enhanced by the later modern poets.

Seraiki's poetry and literature have also been influenced by religious beliefs and trends. PAL chairman said that ‘Hamad’ and ‘Naat’ recitation is of special importance in Seraiki poetry. The Seraiki language is full of valuable ‘Naat’ writings. I am thankful to all the poets that despite the difficult circumstances of Covid-19, they participated in this ‘Hamdiya’ & ‘Naatiya Mushaira’.

Participants of Mushaira included Wafa Chishti (Islamabad), Amanullah Arshad (Rahim Yar Khan), Muhammad Sajid Durrani Qadri (Ahmadpur Sharqiya), Saeed Tharwat (Rahim Yar Khan), Rizwana Tabassum Durrani (Multan), Khurshid Rabbani (Dera Ismail Khan), Ghayyur Bukhari (Bahawalpur), Manzoor Sial (Muzaffargarh), Imran Mir (Dera Ghazi Khan),Hina Iqbal and others presented ‘Hamdiya’ and ‘Naatiya’ poetry in Seraiki language.