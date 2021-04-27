close
Tue Apr 27, 2021
Resolution in Punjab PA against increase in milk prices

LAHORE: A PML-N MPA tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly against a sudden increase of Rs13 in the prices of milk in the provincial metropolis. The resolution was tabled by PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt here on Monday. In the resolution, she expressed concern over the sudden increase in the price of milk by Rs 13/litre.

