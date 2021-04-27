Three of a family electrocuted

LAHORE: A man and his two children were electrocuted in Ravi Road area here on Monday. In a bid to save each other, they lost their lives. A child, Gohar Ali, 8, went upstairs to bring clothes put at a rooftop for drying. He used an electric rod to take the clothes where they were hanging, but it touched high tension wires passing near the rooftop.

A police officer said that it is also possible that the rod might not have touched but the minor might have received an electric shock because of electro-magnetic field of the high tension wires.

Accidently, the rod touched the wires. As a result, he received an electric shock. As he screamed, his sister Faiza, two-year elder than him, ran to rescue him. In a bid to push him back, she caught him and also received an electric shock and cried. Meanwhile, their father Asif Ali ran to rescue them. He also received an electric shock. As a result, all three were electrocuted. When the news of their death spread, neighbours reached the spot and were shocked over the tragedy. Police handed over the bodies to family.