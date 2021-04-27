Vaccination process ongoing as per target

LAHORE: The vaccination process of elderly citizens is underway at different vaccination centres of the province, said Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Monday.

The minister said, “Vaccine is being administered in two shifts at designated centres. The first shift operates from 9am to 3pm and the second shift works from 8:30pm to 12 at night. The staff at vaccination centre is guiding the patients. People can dial 1033 for guidance on vaccination or they can call helpline 1166 for registration for vaccination. We have set a target of 35,000 vaccination per day.”