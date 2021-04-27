26 more die from corona in Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Around 26 COVID19 patients died and 2,190 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Monday, the death toll reached 7,990 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 290,788 in the province.
As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 19,445 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,501,634 in the province.
After 7,990 fatalities and recovery of a total of 235,669 patients, including 2,014 recoveries in the last 24 hours, 47,129 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in health facilities.