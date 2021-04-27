As of now, Pakistan safe from Indian corona variant

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Health on Monday said that Pakistan is still safe from the new coronavirus variant in India that has caused massive devastation with a drastic increase in coronavirus infections resulting in a dearth of oxygen supplies across the country.

According to the spokesperson from the health ministry, not a single case of Indian coronavirus has been reported in Pakistan yet, however, Pakistan is currently reporting cases of the UK's new coronavirus variant whose first three cases were reported in Karachi in December last year.

The spokesperson further noted that land and air travel is currently banned from India as a preventive measure to keep the Indian variant of coronavirus at bay.

India’s new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day on Monday as countries, including Britain, Germany, and the United States, pledged to send urgent medical aid to fight the crisis overwhelming its hospitals. Infections in the past 24 hours rose to 352,991, with overcrowded hospitals in Delhi and elsewhere turning away patients after running out of supplies of medical oxygen and beds.