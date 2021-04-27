Maryam, Elahi oppose exams, opening of educational institutions

LAHORE: PML-N Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz criticised the government for holding Cambridge exams.

In her twitter message on Monday, she said, “At a loss to understand why GOP hell bent on imperiling lives of children by forcing them to take Cambridge exams when it has miserable failed to provide a safe environment.” She said government of Pakistan will be responsible if a single child contracted COVID due to these exams. In the tweet, she questioned that will Imran Khan took the same decision for his sons?

Meanwhile, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has expressed grave concern over the opening of public and private educational institutions in Gujrat. In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that in view of the severity of corona, educational institutions were closed all over the country, even Allama Iqbal Open University exams have been postponed.

“In these circumstances, what is the wisdom about opening public and private educational institutions in Gujrat?” he questioned, adding the parents of the children were also protesting while SOPs were not being implemented in Lahore, Gujranwala and other districts already under compulsion. The provinces have acquired services of the army for ensuring observance of SOPs. Pervez Elahi said that God forbid, if the corona epidemic spread among children in Gujrat, who would be responsible for it.