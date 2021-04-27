NA-249 by-election: What do constituents prefer when they vote?

ISLAMABAD: Respondents of three different surveys have said they consider both factors before casting their vote — the political party of their choice as well as the candidate contesting the election.

Gallup Pakistan, Ipsos and Pulse Consultant conducted a survey between April 10-20 of 3,000 respondents of the NA-249 constituency. According to Geo News, the question posed to the constituents was a simple one: what, in their opinion, would the constituents of NA-249 prefer when casting their votes; a candidate, a party or would they keep both the candidate and the party in mind?

In response to the question: "What do the constituents prefer when they vote?", as per the Ipsos survey, 50 percent of the constituents kept both the political party and the candidate in mind whilst voting. Twenty-four percent thought the constituency's voters will cast their votes keeping in mind a political party, while only 10 percent of the constituents said they would vote for the candidate.

As per a survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan, 34 percent said they preferred to vote for both the candidate and the party, while 32 percent said they prefer to vote for a political party, regardless of the candidate.

Only 23 percent said they would prefer the candidate when heading to the ballot box. The Pulse Consultant survey results varied from the other two. Only 14 percent of the respondents said they would prefer to vote for both the candidate and the party on election day while only 12 percent said they would keep in mind the candidate when they cast their votes.

Twenty-two percent thought they would consider the political party of their choosing while voting. What do voters themselves prefer when they head to the ballot box? Ipsos, Gallup Pakistan, and Pulse Consultant then conducted a separate survey each to ask voters what they themselves prefer when they cast their votes.

When asked what they prefer while voting, 68 percent of the respondents said they considered both the party and the candidate, while 17 percent said they voted for a political party. Only 15 percent said the single factor they kept in mind while voting was a candidate.

As far as the Ipsos survey is concerned, 51 percent said they considered both the candidate and the party while voting. On the other hand, 25 percent said they voted for the political party of their choice. Twenty-five percent of the respondents said they considered the candidate only when voting.

Meanwhile, in Gallup Pakistan’s survey, 37 percent of the respondents said they considered both the candidate and the political party while casting their votes, while 31 percent said the political party of their choosing was the most important factor for them when it came to casting their vote. Only 22 percent said a candidate would be the most important factor in their minds when they cast their votes.