Markets to remain closed for two days

HANGU: The district administration has ordered the closure of all markets and bazaars for two days a week to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
According to a press release issued from the office of Hangu Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Shah, the shops would remain closed on Friday and Saturday in Hangu district while on other days, shops would have to shut at 6 pm.