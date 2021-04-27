21 cops have lost lives during Covid duties so far

PESHAWAR: As many as 21 policemen have been martyred and 692 have suffered from Covid-19 while performing duties across the province.

A report prepared by the Central Police Office stated a large number of policemen deployed in different parts of the province to enforce lockdown and make people follow Covid SOPs tested positive.

“Among those tested positive included a number of deputy inspectors general, senior superintendents of police and other officers and junior cops,” said an official.

The official informed that KP Police till last week registered a total of 2,200 FIRs and arrested 3,230 accused on violation of the smart lockdown while the force registered 24,054 FIRs and arrested 38,287 people under the violation of NDMA Act across the province.

Police have further accelerated actions in Peshawar and other parts of the KP after spike in cases during the third wave.

An official informed that 153 cases were registered and 324 people arrested in Peshawar in one day for violation of the Covid SOPs. He added that all the police officers have been given instructions to accelerate actions in their areas against businesses and individuals involved in violation of the SOPs.

Police have sealed 21 areas and two businesses and impounded 51 vehicles. Besides, a fine of Rs60100 was also imposed.

Announcements are being made through loudspeakers of mosques as well as patrolling cars, asking people to wear masks, keep social distancing and avoid going out in public without any urgency.

Peshawar and many districts of KP are witnessing a higher positivity ratio and more deaths are being reported due to the virus daily.

The restrictions at public places have been further tightened after directives by the government to ban all kinds of gatherings and ensure the implementation of SOPs to curb the peak of the coronavirus.

Special teams of the district administration and police have been formed to visit various parts

of Peshawar to ensure implementation of the Covid SOPs.

In some areas, soldiers have already joined the police and administration to conduct raids and take action against businesses and others for violation of the SOPs.