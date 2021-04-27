Balakot protesters asked to pack up or face action

MANSEHRA: Tehsil administration Balakot has warned organizers of a sit-in, being staged by people whose land and houses were acquired for the Suki Kanari hydropower project, to end their week-long protest, otherwise the law would take its due course.

“In the current situation where the Covid-19 cases are on the rise, the street agitation couldn’t be allowed and you should end your protest for the safety of your own selves and others,” Assistant Commissioner Hamid Khan Bunari told members of a committee constituted by the protesters on Monday.

People of Paras area have been staging a sit-in seeking the compensation for more than 600 houses, which, according to them, were acquired for the 880 megawatts Suki Kanari hydropower project in Kaghan valley.

The assistant commissioner has summoned the committee’s members including Tanveer Shah, Saddaqat Shah, Dr Arshad, and Tauseef Shah and asked them to end their protest. “The deputy commissioner has imposed section-144 of CrPc since the surge in Covid-19 cases in the district and in such a situation, we cannot allow you to stay on the road,” Bunairi said. He said any issue related to the land acquisition and laborers of Suki Kanari hydropower project could be taken up by a committee constituted by the district administration and having representations of the tehsil administration and land revenue department.