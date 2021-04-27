Turkey puts 108 on trial over deadly 2014 protests

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ANKARA: Turkey on Monday put 108 Kurdish politicians on trial for their roles in deadly 2014 protests that erupted as Jihadists from the Islamic State group overran the Syrian town of Kobane. The case against current and former members of the pro-Kurdish HDP party -- including its two former co-leaders -- stems from one of the darker episodes of the decade-long Syria war.