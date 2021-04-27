Albania’s Socialist PM on course for third term

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TIRANA: Albania’s prime minister looked set for a third term in power on Monday, as preliminary election results gave his Socialist Party a commanding lead. Edi Rama, in power since 2013, has not yet claimed victory following Sunday’s poll, which was closely watched in European capitals as Albania pushes to open talks on EU membership.