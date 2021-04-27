close
Tue Apr 27, 2021
AFP
April 27, 2021

Russia expels Ukrainian diplomat in ongoing spat

World

AFP
April 27, 2021

MOSCOW: Moscow announced on Monday it was expelling a Ukrainian embassy worker, the latest in a wave of diplomatic expulsions that have embroiled Russian and European diplomats. The expulsion come amid heightened tensions between Moscow and Kiev over an uptick in fighting between Ukraine’s army and pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine.

