Tue Apr 27, 2021
AFP
April 27, 2021

South Africa to resume J&J vaccinations

World

AFP
April 27, 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa announced on Monday it would shortly resume using Johnson & Johnson anti-Covid vaccines, two weeks after the jab was suspended to vet risks over blood clots. The vaccine will be included in South Africa’s much-delayed anti-Covid vaccination campaign from Wednesday after being given the green light by SAHPRA, the country’s health watchdog.

