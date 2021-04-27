France drops Samsung labour practices case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Paris: A French court has dropped charges against the French subsidiary of telecom giant Samsung for misleading consumers over working conditions in its factories, NGOs and a legal source said on Monday. A legal complaint brought by associations, accusing the world’s leading handset maker of "misleading commercial practices", led to charges being brought in April 2019.