Tue Apr 27, 2021
April 27, 2021

Around 100 migrants swim to Spain’s Ceuta enclave

April 27, 2021

CEUTA, Spain: Around 100 migrants tried to swim to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco, Spanish police said on Monday. The migrants set off on Sunday from beaches in Fnideq, a few kilometres south of Ceuta and "some" managed to reach a beach in Ceuta on their own while most had to be rescued by Spanish rescue boats, a spokesman for the Guardia Civil police force in Ceuta said. The migrants, including minors, set off in groups of 20 to 30 throughout the day, he added.

