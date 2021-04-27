Around 100 migrants swim to Spain’s Ceuta enclave

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CEUTA, Spain: Around 100 migrants tried to swim to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco, Spanish police said on Monday. The migrants set off on Sunday from beaches in Fnideq, a few kilometres south of Ceuta and "some" managed to reach a beach in Ceuta on their own while most had to be rescued by Spanish rescue boats, a spokesman for the Guardia Civil police force in Ceuta said. The migrants, including minors, set off in groups of 20 to 30 throughout the day, he added.