Ex-soldiers deny murder of IRA member in ‘Troubles’ trial

BELFAST: Two former soldiers appeared in court on Monday to deny the 1972 murder of an IRA paramilitary in a trial set to unpick the legacy of Britain’s military intervention in Northern Ireland.

The veterans of Britain’s Parachute Regiment -- made anonymous by court order -- were summoned to Belfast Crown Court where they denied the murder of Joe McCann in 1972. The 24 year-old Official Irish Republican Army member was shot in the Markets area of Belfast at the height of three decades of violence over British rule of Northern Ireland. The trial, which is due to last four weeks, has angered the serving and former members of the military, and seen the government vow to legislate to prevent further prosecutions.