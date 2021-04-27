Erdogan says Biden’s genocide recognition ‘destructive’

Ankara: Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday denounced US President Joe Biden’s recognition of the Armenian genocide as "groundless" and harmful to bilateral ties.

Erdogan had issued a carefully-worded statement moments before Biden made his landmark announcement on Saturday at a ceremony commemorating the tragic 1915-17 events. But Erdogan did not hold back his anger in a televised address that he also used to point out the US history of slavery and persecution of Native Americans.

"The US president has made comments that are groundless and unfair," Erdogan said in televised remarks. "We believe that these comments were included in the declaration following pressure from radical Armenian groups and anti-Turkish circles. But this situation does not reduce the destructive impact of these comments."

Erdogan said that Biden needed "to look in the mirror" when calling the century-old events a genocide. "We can also talk about what happened to Native Americans, Blacks and in Vietnam," Erdogan said.