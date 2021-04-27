Papua intelligence chief killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jakarta: An Indonesian regional intelligence chief was killed in an ambush by rebels in restive Papua region, the military confirmed Monday as the country’s president vowed to crush the separatists. General I Gusti Putu Danny Karya Nugraha, who headed Papua’s intelligence agency, was shot dead during a shootout after rebels opened fire at a patrolling security forces unit in the Papuan highlands on Sunday.