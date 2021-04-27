Resolution in PA against hike in milk prices

LAHORE:A PML-N MPA tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly against a sudden increase of Rs13 in the prices of milk in the provincial metropolis.

The resolution was tabled by PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt here on Monday. In the resolution, she expressed concern over the sudden increase in the price of milk by Rs 13/litre. She said the price of milk was increased by Rs 13/litre without the approval of the government. She said no notification has been issued at the government level to increase the price of milk. She demanded that the government should immediately take notice of the increase in the price of milk and implement the notified prices.