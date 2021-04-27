1.236m ton wheat procured

LAHORE:Punjab Food Department in its ongoing wheat procurement drive managed to buy 1.236 million tons of grains from farmers as of 25th April 2021. The procured quantity of wheat is said to be 35.33 percent against the target of 3.5 million tons. On the other hand, the department also continued it campaign against hoarding of wheat by private parties. In a raid in this connection, the department confiscated 4,000 wheat bags on Monday from Wazirabad.