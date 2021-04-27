OPC’s performance

LAHORE:Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas presided over a meeting to review the performance of the commission as well as the latest status of the complaints.

The meeting was attended by Director General OPC Ishrat ullah Khan Niazi, Directors and other senior officers of OPC. Overseas Pakistanis Commission has redressed over 22,900 complaints in these past years retrieving property worth billions from illegal possession.

Addressing the meeting, Syed Khadim Abbas said resolving the problems of overseas Pakistanis in the shortest possible time is our top priority. ‘In order to fulfill this mission, we shall introduce more technological advancements so that we could be able to address the grievances of Pakistani expatriates more efficiently, effectively and transparently’, he said.

Expeditious disposal of genuine complaints to the best satisfaction of overseas Pakistanis is also among the priorities of the government which is why Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari have given the specific directions in this regard, he said.

Director General OPC Ishrat Ullah Khan Niazi briefed the Commissioner regarding the overall performance and said; Directions have been given to all dealing officers to improve the complaints redressal mechanism. He also briefed the chair regarding important development in the establishment of Revenue Facilitation Desk in OPC Office which will facilitate overseas Pakistanis regarding their property transfer issues.

A training workshop for the Chairmen of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees will also be arranged soon to guide the chairmen regarding disposal of their duties.