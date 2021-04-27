Mosque renovation starts

LAHORE:Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique inaugurated renovation work at Jamia mosque of Tevta Secretariat.

Earlier, addressing a meeting, the chairperson said that Tevta was playing its vital role in the implementation of PM Imran Khan's vision of technical education. He went on to say that the number of enrolled students had increased from 90,000 to 238,000.

Tevta chairperson further said that several important steps were taken as per vision 2023 which would provide market-oriented education to students, industry-academia linkages are also being focused and in this regard independent sector councils are being set up.