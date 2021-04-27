close
Tue Apr 27, 2021
Transferred

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2021

LAHORE:The Inspector General of Punjab Police (IGP) Inam Ghani has issued orders of transfer and posting of two police officers. According to details, Baqar Muhammad has been appointed as Deputy Director Monitoring Elite Police Force Punjab as M Akmal from the post has been transferred as SP Investigations Sialkot.

