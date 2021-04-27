tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Inspector General of Punjab Police (IGP) Inam Ghani has issued orders of transfer and posting of two police officers. According to details, Baqar Muhammad has been appointed as Deputy Director Monitoring Elite Police Force Punjab as M Akmal from the post has been transferred as SP Investigations Sialkot.