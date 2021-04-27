Khokhar brothers’ interim bail extended

LAHORE:An anti-corruption court on Monday extended interim bail to PML-N MNA Afzal Khokhar, MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar and Jameel Khokhar in a case related to the illegal occupation of land. The court has extended interim bail of the accused by May 22.

Nawab Town police had registered case against Khokhar brothers over the charges of land grabbing.

Remand extended: An accountability court on Monday extended judicial remand of National Highways Authority (NHA) former director Shaukat Hussain and five others accused of causing a loss of Rs60 million to national kitty through bogus payments. The court has extended judicial remand of the accused by May 12. The NAB had arrested accused NHA Director Shaukat Hussain, Land Acquisition Collector (NHA) Naveed Murad, two Deputy Accountants Hassan Mehmood and Muhammad Farooq and others.

The Bureau had initiated an inquiry against the accused on a complaint filed by NHA chairman in 2017. The government had started a project of extension of Bahawalpur-Rahimyar Khan 273-km long road from 2003 to 2004. The accused in collaboration with each other transferred a huge amount of Rs60 million as bogus payments for the land which was not purchased.

Housing scam: An accountability court on Monday extended judicial remand by May 10 of two brothers, including Hafeez and Saleem in Fazaia Housing Society fraud. The court adjourned the hearing without any development as the regular trial judge yet has not been appointed. Previously, the court had framed charges against the accused.

The NAB accused Hafeez and Saleem Hanif of fraud by looting citizens in the name of the housing scheme.

The NAB had received more than 1,000 claims against them. The accused, owners of MS Pearl De Gulf Pvt, had signed an accord with directors of PAF Estate Project for acquiring land measuring 350 acres for development of Fazaia Housing Scheme, Sargodha.

However, the accused without acquiring the land illegally sold the plot files to the general public and allegedly collected billions. The accused sold plot files without taking any approval from the PAF administration.

The accused transferred 136 acres in the name of Fazaia Housing Scheme and more than 106 acres have already been sold out to the general public over and above of their share.