Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for next 24 hours. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Chhor, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 39.5°C and minimum was 20.4°C.