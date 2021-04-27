26 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 26 COVID19 patients died and 2,190 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Monday, the death toll reached 7,990 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 290,788 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 19,445 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,501,634 in the province. After 7,990 fatalities and recovery of a total of 235,669 patients, including 2,014 recoveries in the last 24 hours, 47,129 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in health facilities.

Healthcare workers: Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has strongly appealed to all healthcare workers to get Covid-19 vaccine without any delay. In the current situation, vaccination is our personal and national responsibility. The government should extend the deadline of registration of healthcare workers to at least one month if not indefinitely, it said.

In a statement on Monday, President PIMA Dr Khubaib Shahid said who can understand the importance of vaccine more than doctors and medical staff.

“Medical personnel are at the highest risk of contracting the disease as they are exposed directly to patients, many may be asymptomatic. If the medical staff does not take care of themselves, how can they advocate it to others?” he added. He said, “We not only need to protect ourselves while treating patients but also to protect our family members from this infection.” He also appealed to the hospital administrations of public and private sectors to ensure that all their staff gets registered for the corona vaccine as priority basis.