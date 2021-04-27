close
Tue Apr 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
April 27, 2021

France drops Samsung labour practices case

World

AFP
April 27, 2021

Paris: A French court has dropped charges against the French subsidiary of telecom giant Samsung for misleading consumers over working conditions in its factories, NGOs and a legal source said on Monday. A legal complaint brought by associations, accusing the world’s leading handset maker of "misleading commercial practices", led to charges being brought in April 2019.

Latest News

More From World