NA-249 residents have buried the politics of bigotry: Kamal

Mustufa Kamal, Pak Sarzameen Party chairman and a candidate for the NA-249 by-poll, said on Monday the residents of Baldia Town had buried the politics of bigotry and hatred in the metropolis.

“Neither the killer nor the killed ones knew the exact reason as to why bloodbath was perpetuated in the city. The PSP did not want seats by creating rifts and using hatred among various ethnicities,” said Kamal, speaking to the party’s electoral rally at Chandni Chowk in Baldia Town.

He said that with the PSP contesting for the National Assembly seat, corrupt rulers had started development work in the constituency to throw dust in the eyes of the people.

Kamal posed the question as to why these works could not have been done earlier, and why they had waited for the election time. “The party of the three-time prime minister has been getting votes from this constituency for the last several years, but they never come back to see the condition of the people of Baldia Town,” he said.

“Those who had indulged in ethnic politics for decades made failed attempts to ridicule the PSP, have themselves badly got stuck in a blind alley, while the PSP is governing the hearts of people living in everywhere in the country,” he added.

Asking the residents of Baldia Town to vote for him, Kamal said sensing the popularity of the PSP today, the opponents wrote letters to the Election Commission to postpone the by-election.

“You just need to sleep comfortably because Kamal will be seen working for the betterment of your constituency day and night to make your mornings better, leaving behind, his home, friends and relatives.”

Witnessing Monday’s mammoth gathering, the hydrants mafia was having sleepless nights and had formed a nexus with political actors, Kamal claimed. “But let me tell them that the PSP has brought an end to your cruel game. Now none of you will be forgiven. If the election to be held even a year after, the PSP will remain among the people here.”

In some areas of Baldia, the water supply remained available for just six hours a year, he said. “It is not the desert of Tharparkar but the city of Karachi that earns 70 per cent of the revenue to the national exchequer,” he said.

Kamal claimed that he had not left Baldia Town like this during his mayorship and had connected a six million gallons of water line to every house. “After my tenure was over, there were 178 illegal connections and 25 hydrants on the Baldia line,” he said.

“The elected representatives here have become billionaires. While despite governing the whole city for many years, I don’t have any single hydrant or a wedding hall,” he said.