Man gunned down in Gulshan-e-Iqbal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A man was shot on Rashid Minhas Road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Monday. Rescuers transported the man to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The Gulshan-e-Iqbal police said that 24-year-old Arsalan, son of Falak Nawaz, worked at a superstore and he was standing outside his workplace when some unidentified persons shot and killed him. The police suspected personal enmity as the motive behind the killing.
Man injured
A man, 50-year-old Yousuf, was injured in a firing incident that took place within the limits of Pak Colony police station. He was taken to the Civil Hospital.