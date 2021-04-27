Man gunned down in Gulshan-e-Iqbal

A man was shot on Rashid Minhas Road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Monday. Rescuers transported the man to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The Gulshan-e-Iqbal police said that 24-year-old Arsalan, son of Falak Nawaz, worked at a superstore and he was standing outside his workplace when some unidentified persons shot and killed him. The police suspected personal enmity as the motive behind the killing.

Man injured

A man, 50-year-old Yousuf, was injured in a firing incident that took place within the limits of Pak Colony police station. He was taken to the Civil Hospital.