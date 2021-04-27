PTI slams Sindh govtâ€™s performance as PA starts pre-budget debate

As the provincial assembly on Monday started discussing the budget of the Sindh government for the next financial year, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Arsalan Taj said the government has once again failed to meet its fiscal targets.

Only 20 per cent of the legislators, however, were allowed to physically attend the session in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation, while the remaining MPAs participated in the debate through video conferencing.

PA Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani said the decision to ensure that no more than 20 per cent of the lawmakers are physically present in the assembly has been taken in view of the worrisome situation of the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Durrani said that all the parliamentary parties in the House were taken into confidence before making the decision. He also asked the people sitting in the galleries to leave, allowing only the officials of the finance department to witness the proceedings of the session.

The speaker said they will be able to overcome the deteriorating situation by implementing the standard operating procedures against Covid-19. He said the current session of the House will hold the pre-budget discussion for five days.

â€˜Govt failureâ€™

During the debate, MPA Taj said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has been holding the portfolio of the finance department for the past 10 years but he has completely failed to perform.

He accused the CM of maintaining double standards on the issue of the coronavirus, saying that earlier, there were no restrictions on the public meetings of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

He also claimed that the police as well as the bureaucracy have become the two main beneficiaries of the lockdown restrictions imposed across the province against the coronavirus. Taj remarked that people have still been searching for the two million ration bags distributed by the provincial government during the lockdown imposed last year.

He said bureaucrats with tainted reputations have been managing the budgetary affairs of the province. The bureaucracy has become the prime beneficiary of the budgetary spending in the province, he added.

He also said the bureaucracy present in the province is of no use at all if the Sindh government needs to hand over schools, hospitals and ambulance services to the private sector. Another MPA of the PTI, Adeel Ahmed, said the government of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has been ruling in the province for the past several years but it has completely failed to deliver.

PPP lawmaker Syed Zulfiqar Shah said on the occasion that a satellite centre of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases should be established in his native town of Mirpurkhas.

He told the opposition legislators that the people of Mirpurkhas are forced to brave up to 12 hours of electricity load-shedding in a day. He claimed that the people of Sindh will not vote for the PTI in the next general elections due to this discriminatory attitude.