Tue Apr 27, 2021
April 27, 2021

Healthcare crisis

Newspost

 
It is being feared that Pakistan will soon witness an India-like healthcare crisis. The authorities ought to impose strict Covid-19 restriction to contain the spread of the virus. Amid this chaos, the voices of students remain unheard. There have been quite a few cases where a student’s entire family got tested for the coronavirus. This caused immense mental trauma to students who couldn’t attend their classes. Also, the closure of schools has also had the worst effects on students’ learning habits. It is true that students cannot be promoted to the next class without taking the annual examinations.

The government, however, must postpone the exams until the situation gets better. The authorities concerned must look into this matter.

Maira Safdar

Lahore

