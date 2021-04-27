Vaccine hesitancy

Pakistan has the lowest rate of vaccination drive, which is dangerous and can easily become a reason for the fast spread of the virus. It is also observed that many people are not willing to get vaccinated.

The government is not doing anything to change people’s perception. The vaccination process is being carried out in only big cities. The authorities must take action to vaccinate people who are living in remote areas. Otherwise, it won’t be able to eradicate the virus from the country.

Our government must initiate a mass vaccination programme and appoint trained staff who should visit every part of the country to vaccinate citizens.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi