Sindh steps up curbs as Covid cases surge

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: The Sindh government on Monday announced partial lockdown in the province in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases, as Pakistan reported 70 deaths and 4,825 infections during the past 24 hours.

Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab took to Twitter, saying all the government offices shall operate with an essential staff of 20 per cent only. “All schools, colleges and universities shall also remain closed due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases,” he said, adding intercity public transport will be closed from 29th April in the province.

According to the latest figures of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 70 people lost their lives to coronavirus during the past 24 hours taking the nationwide tally of fatalities to 17,187, while 4,825 people tested positive for Covid-19 surging the number of positive cases to 800,452.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Till now 7,990 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab; 4,599 in Sindh; 3,134 in KP; 665 in Islamabad; 462 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK); 232 in Balochistan; and 105 in Gilgit-Balitistan (GB).

Till now 290,788 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab; 278,545 in Sindh; 114,077 in KP; 73,450 in Islamabad; 21,743 in Balochistan; 16,591 in AJK; and 5,258 in GB. Pakistan has so far conducted 11,588,932 coronavirus tests, including 50,161 during the past 24 hours. About 694,046 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country, whereas 4,862 patients were in critical condition.

Meanwhile, NCOC Chairman and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announced on Monday the opening of Covid vaccine registration for citizens above the age of 40. After chairing the morning session, the NCOC head wrote on Twitter that the forum has decided initiating registration of above 40-year age citizens and walk-in vaccination facility for above 50-year age registered citizens. He urged the people of the said age cohort to register themselves and encourage others to get their Covid vaccine.

Separately, Peshawar police arrested 324 people and registered 153 cases over the violation of Covid -19 standard operating procedures (SOPs). Furthermore, a total fine of Rs 60,100 was imposed, 51 vehicles were impounded, and 21 areas along with two businesses were sealed over SOPs violations.